U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Susan Govier, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band clarinetist, teaches students of Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar a breathing technique for playing music March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. The USAFE Band serves as a bridge to increase our cultural ties and enrich the partnerships between the U.S. and Senegal through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 11:31 Photo ID: 7656506 VIRIN: 230301-F-HX320-0200 Resolution: 4628x3079 Size: 11.99 MB Location: DAKAR, SN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.