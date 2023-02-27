USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Susan Govier, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band clarinetist, teaches students of Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar a breathing technique for playing music March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. The USAFE Band serves as a bridge to increase our cultural ties and enrich the partnerships between the U.S. and Senegal through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)
