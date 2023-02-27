USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Susan Govier, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band clarinetist, fist bumps a student of Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. Performing for our African partners and the local population solidifies our unique international bonds and enhances our partnership with Senegal and all our Association of African Air Forces’ partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

