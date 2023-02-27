USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school

Students of Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar reach out to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Campbell, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band clarinetist, as he reaches in a bag for gifts March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. As part of a comprehensive approach to complex security challenges in Africa, we work closely with African, U.S. interagency, and international partners to develop capabilities which can help African partners address regional security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

