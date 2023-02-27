Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school [Image 4 of 9]

    USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Campbell, left, and Senior Airman Da Tang, both U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band clarinetists, play a song for students of Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. The U.S. military conducts multilateral military-to-military engagements and security assistance with African air forces in order to build aviation capacity, enhance regional cooperation, and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 11:31
    Photo ID: 7656503
    VIRIN: 230301-F-HX320-0104
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.58 MB
    Location: DAKAR, SN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    Senegal
    AAAF
    AACS 22

