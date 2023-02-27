USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Campbell, left, and Senior Airman Da Tang, both U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band clarinetists, play a song for students of Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. The U.S. military conducts multilateral military-to-military engagements and security assistance with African air forces in order to build aviation capacity, enhance regional cooperation, and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 11:31
|Photo ID:
|7656503
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-HX320-0104
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.58 MB
|Location:
|DAKAR, SN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
