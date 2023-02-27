USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school

Students from Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar listen as U.S. Air Force Master. Sgt. Susan Govier, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa clarinetist, plays a song March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. By transcending language and cultural barriers through the universal power of music, military bands promote peace, build relationships, and strengthen unity among people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

