    USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school [Image 2 of 9]

    USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Students from Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar listen as U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Daffinee, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa clarinetist, plays a song March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. Music is a form of communication that helps bridge cultures and build long-lasting friendships. Through music, the USAFE Band is building bonds across language barriers to foster regional relationships among African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 11:32
    Photo ID: 7656501
    VIRIN: 230301-F-HX320-0064
    Resolution: 5278x3512
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: DAKAR, SN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    Senegal
    AAAF
    AACS 22

