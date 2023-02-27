USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school

Students from Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar listen as U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Daffinee, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa clarinetist, plays a song March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. Music is a form of communication that helps bridge cultures and build long-lasting friendships. Through music, the USAFE Band is building bonds across language barriers to foster regional relationships among African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 11:32
|Photo ID:
|7656501
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-HX320-0064
|Resolution:
|5278x3512
|Size:
|10.28 MB
|Location:
|DAKAR, SN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
