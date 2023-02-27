USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Susan Govier, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band clarinetist, speaks to students of Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. Music is a form of communication that helps bridge cultures and build long-lasting friendships. Through music, the USAFE Band is building bonds across language barriers to foster regional relationships among African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

