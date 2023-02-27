Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCOs receive intensive leader development education, graduate BLDP course [Image 9 of 14]

    NCOs receive intensive leader development education, graduate BLDP course

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Twenty-three noncommissioned officers graduated from the eighth cohort of the Benavidez Leader Development Program (BLDP) during a ceremony Feb. 24 in the Thayer Award Room at West Point. The class’s graduates were assembled from several West Point organizations to include the West Point staff, Brigade Tactical Department (BTD/U.S. Corps of Cadets), West Point Band, USMA Public Affairs, West Point Military Police, the USMA Preparatory School and other organizations outside of the academy to include to U.S. Coast Guard Academy. The BLDP, developed and established in 2015, is a three-week intensive, executive education leader development program for noncommissioned officers. The course titled, “LD750 Applied Leader Development,” is an integrative course in leader development on one of USMA’s professional core competencies and responsibilities – developing leaders.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 11:33
    Photo ID: 7656469
    VIRIN: 230224-O-ZV784-483
    Resolution: 2200x1467
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOs receive intensive leader development education, graduate BLDP course [Image 14 of 14], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Benavidez Leader Development Program

