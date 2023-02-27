NCOs receive intensive leader development education, graduate BLDP course

Twenty-three noncommissioned officers graduated from the eighth cohort of the Benavidez Leader Development Program (BLDP) during a ceremony Feb. 24 in the Thayer Award Room at West Point. The class’s graduates were assembled from several West Point organizations to include the West Point staff, Brigade Tactical Department (BTD/U.S. Corps of Cadets), West Point Band, USMA Public Affairs, West Point Military Police, the USMA Preparatory School and other organizations outside of the academy to include to U.S. Coast Guard Academy. The BLDP, developed and established in 2015, is a three-week intensive, executive education leader development program for noncommissioned officers. The course titled, “LD750 Applied Leader Development,” is an integrative course in leader development on one of USMA’s professional core competencies and responsibilities – developing leaders.

