    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command Sailors and Civilians receive a history presentation from Hampton Roads Naval Museum as part of African American History Month [Image 4 of 5]

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command Sailors and Civilians receive a history presentation from Hampton Roads Naval Museum as part of African American History Month

    WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Cheatham Annex, Va. (February 27, 2023) Matthew Headrick, Military Educator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum (HRNM), presents a history program to Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) onboard Cheatham Annex, Virginia. The program centered around African Americans in the U.S. Navy in tandem with African American History Month. The program is one of the many historical programs available to area commands without cost. The Hampton Roads Naval Museum interprets the history of the U.S. Navy in and around Hampton Roads, Virginia, from the Revolutionary War to the present day for U.S. Navy personnel and the general public. The museum performs this mission through collection, research, preservation and interpretation of historic artifacts and educational programs. The museum is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia and is free to visit. (US Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command Sailors and Civilians receive a history presentation from Hampton Roads Naval Museum as part of African American History Month [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command
    African Americans in the Navy

