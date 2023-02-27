Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rise and shine MacDill - Maintainers and Aircrew keep the mission going 24/7 [Image 8 of 8]

    Rise and shine MacDill - Maintainers and Aircrew keep the mission going 24/7

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing perform pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2023. Pilots conduct a final walk-through with crew chiefs to ensure the aircraft is ready for takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 10:08
    Photo ID: 7656383
    VIRIN: 230228-F-CC148-1192
    Resolution: 5054x3500
    Size: 811.82 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rise and shine MacDill - Maintainers and Aircrew keep the mission going 24/7 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    crew chief
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    pre-flight checks
    6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

