Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing perform pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2023. Pilots conduct a final walk-through with crew chiefs to ensure the aircraft is ready for takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7656383
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-CC148-1192
|Resolution:
|5054x3500
|Size:
|811.82 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rise and shine MacDill - Maintainers and Aircrew keep the mission going 24/7 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
