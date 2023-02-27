Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 10:08 Photo ID: 7656381 VIRIN: 230228-F-CC148-1146 Resolution: 5779x4128 Size: 853.05 KB Location: TAMPA, FL, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Rise and shine MacDill - Maintainers and Aircrew keep the mission going 24/7 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.