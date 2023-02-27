U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Malik Williams, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, removes engine inlet and exhaust covers on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2023. Covers protect the aircraft while parked but are removed during pre-flight checks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 10:08 Photo ID: 7656379 VIRIN: 230228-F-CC148-1106 Resolution: 1920x1011 Size: 155.21 KB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rise and shine MacDill - Maintainers and Aircrew keep the mission going 24/7 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.