U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Malik Williams, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, removes engine inlet and exhaust covers on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2023. Covers protect the aircraft while parked but are removed during pre-flight checks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7656379
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-CC148-1106
|Resolution:
|1920x1011
|Size:
|155.21 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rise and shine MacDill - Maintainers and Aircrew keep the mission going 24/7 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT