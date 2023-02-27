U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathan Gomez, a pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron performs pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2023. Pilots conduct the final check of the aircraft prior to takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
This work, Rise and shine MacDill - Maintainers and Aircrew keep the mission going 24/7 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
