    Rise and shine MacDill - Maintainers and Aircrew keep the mission going 24/7 [Image 1 of 8]

    Rise and shine MacDill - Maintainers and Aircrew keep the mission going 24/7

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathan Gomez, a pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron performs pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2023. Pilots conduct the final check of the aircraft prior to takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 10:08
    Photo ID: 7656376
    VIRIN: 230228-F-CC148-1167
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rise and shine MacDill - Maintainers and Aircrew keep the mission going 24/7 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    crew chief
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    pre-flight checks
    6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

