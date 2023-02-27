JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2023) - Charlene Rees, health promotion coordinator at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Wellness Center, educates patrons at NAS Jacksonville’s commissary about the possible health implications of using tobacco. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 10:02
|Photo ID:
|7656370
|VIRIN:
|230223-N-QA097-012
|Resolution:
|1488x1256
|Size:
|619.12 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Wellness Center [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT