Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Wellness Center [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Wellness Center

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2023) - Charlene Rees, health promotion coordinator at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Wellness Center, educates patrons at NAS Jacksonville’s commissary about the possible health implications of using tobacco. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 10:02
    Photo ID: 7656370
    VIRIN: 230223-N-QA097-012
    Resolution: 1488x1256
    Size: 619.12 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Wellness Center [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Industrial Hygienist
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport Physical Therapist
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Wellness Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wellness
    tobacco
    health promotions
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT