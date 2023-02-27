Makin Island Black History Month Poetry Event

Ensign Khadijah McClean recites a poem during a Black History Month poetry event aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 28, 2023 in the Gulf of Thailand. Black History Month honors the contributions of African Americans to challenge racial inequalities and promote opportunities for equal advancement for all. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

