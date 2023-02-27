Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Black History Month Poetry Event [Image 2 of 3]

    Makin Island Black History Month Poetry Event

    GULF OF THAILAND

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Ensign Khadijah McClean recites a poem during a Black History Month poetry event aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 28, 2023 in the Gulf of Thailand. Black History Month honors the contributions of African Americans to challenge racial inequalities and promote opportunities for equal advancement for all. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 08:50
    Photo ID: 7656200
    VIRIN: 230228-N-XK047-1048
    Resolution: 5924x2751
    Size: 880.42 KB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    TAGS

    13TH MEU
    BHM
    MKI
    Poetry Event

