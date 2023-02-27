Makin Island Restricted Maneuvering

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Evan Kirkland uses a stadimeter to calculate the distance of land aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 28, 2023 in the Gulf of Thailand. Sailors stand lookout watches to maintain a continuous watch of the sea and report any kind of hazard that can be an obstacle to navigation and cause harm to the ship. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

