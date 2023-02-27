Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island Restricted Maneuvering [Image 1 of 2]

    Makin Island Restricted Maneuvering

    GULF OF THAILAND

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Evan Kirkland relays information during a security watch aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 28, 2023 in the Gulf of Thailand. Sailors stand lookout watches to maintain a continuous watch of the sea and report any kind of hazard that can be an obstacle to navigation and cause harm to the ship. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 08:50
    Photo ID: 7656186
    VIRIN: 230228-N-VS068-1027
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 866.03 KB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Restricted Maneuvering [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Restricted Maneuvering
    Makin Island Restricted Maneuvering

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Watch standing
    MKI
    Armed watch
    restricted maneuvering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT