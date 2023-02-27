Arizona National Guard hosts senior enlisted advisory council

Army and Air National Guard’s most senior enlisted leaders conduct an enlisted advisory council, February 21-23, 2023 at ARCWERX, in order to discuss and synchronize efforts within the enlisted force.

The event was hosted at the Air National Guard's innovation center, ARCWERX. Arizona Guard’s leaders used this opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the innovation program and how it has paved the way for new inventions as well as problem solving.

The council meets quarterly at a designated location. Bringing the highest enlisted leaders from all 54 states and territories under one roof will improve communication, collaboration, and coordination and eliminate obstacles to developing over 400,000 Guardsmen to their full potential. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

