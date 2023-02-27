Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard hosts senior enlisted advisory council [Image 7 of 13]

    Arizona National Guard hosts senior enlisted advisory council

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army and Air National Guard’s most senior enlisted leaders conduct an enlisted advisory council, February 21-23, 2023 at ARCWERX, in order to discuss and synchronize efforts within the enlisted force.
    The event was hosted at the Air National Guard's innovation center, ARCWERX. Arizona Guard’s leaders used this opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the innovation program and how it has paved the way for new inventions as well as problem solving.
    The council meets quarterly at a designated location. Bringing the highest enlisted leaders from all 54 states and territories under one roof will improve communication, collaboration, and coordination and eliminate obstacles to developing over 400,000 Guardsmen to their full potential. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 07:18
    Photo ID: 7656046
    VIRIN: 230222-Z-EP075-007
    Resolution: 5234x3712
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
