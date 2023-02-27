Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts an integrated damage control training team drill [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts an integrated damage control training team drill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Seaman George Cardenas 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230228-N-RC359-1235 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 28, 2023) Sailors engage a simulated fire during an integrated damage control training team drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 28. The drill was designed to enhance coordination between Ronald Reagan’s in-port emergency team and Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Yokosuka in the event of a large-scale emergency. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 06:44
    Photo ID: 7655977
    VIRIN: 230228-N-RC359-1235
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 806.28 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
