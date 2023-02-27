230228-N-RC359-1070 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 28, 2023) Senior Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Wallace Hill, from Point Pleasant, West Virginia, instructs a fire team during an integrated damage control training team drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 28. The drill was designed to enhance coordination between Ronald Reagan’s in-port emergency team and Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Yokosuka in the event of a large-scale emergency. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 06:44 Photo ID: 7655974 VIRIN: 230228-N-RC359-1070 Resolution: 5833x3889 Size: 948.48 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts an integrated damage control training team drill [Image 11 of 11], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.