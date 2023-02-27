USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts an integrated damage control training team drill

230228-N-RC359-1040 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 28, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Sarah Strong, from Grand Junction, Colorado, tracks personnel during an integrated damage control training team drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 28. The drill was designed to enhance coordination between Ronald Reagan’s in-port emergency team and Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Yokosuka in the event of a large-scale emergency. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

