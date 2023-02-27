Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dental Exam Aboard Anchorage [Image 2 of 3]

    Dental Exam Aboard Anchorage

    SINGAPORE

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    SINGAPORE (Feb. 27, 2023) – Lt. Ashly Rothrock, above, performs a routine dental check up on Lt. Cmdr. Isabel Bray aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Feb. 27, 2023. Navy dentists provide direct dental support to Sailors and Marines and deploy in support of combat operations, disaster relief, and humanitarian missions. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 04:49
    Photo ID: 7655891
    VIRIN: 230227-N-HX806-2032
    Resolution: 5274x3516
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental Exam Aboard Anchorage [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dental Exam Aboard Anchorage
    Dental Exam Aboard Anchorage
    Dental Exam Aboard Anchorage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dental officer
    dental exam
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23
    dental check up

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT