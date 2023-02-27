U.S. Air Force Capt. Braden Smith, a 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, flies the aircraft during an aerial refueling mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 23, 2023. The 908th EARS delivers fuel for U.S. and partner nation forces, extending the reach and combat airpower dominance to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 04:03 Photo ID: 7655866 VIRIN: 230223-F-UN842-0442 Resolution: 5007x3331 Size: 11.95 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.