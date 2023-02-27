U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 23, 2023. The 908th EARS delivers fuel for U.S. and partner nation forces, extending the reach and combat airpower dominance to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

