A Royal Netherlands Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron as part of the Foreign Exchange Officer program, flies a combat patrol mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve within the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility Feb. 23, 2023. F-16 aircraft routinely conduct presence patrols within the CENTCOM AOR to deter adversaries and ensure regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 04:03 Photo ID: 7655864 VIRIN: 230223-F-UN842-0172 Resolution: 3272x2177 Size: 2.22 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.