U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Marg, a 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender aerial refueling specialist, fuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon while on a combat patrol mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve within the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility Feb. 23, 2023. The 908th EARS delivers fuel for U.S. and partner nation forces, extending the reach and combat airpower dominance to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

Date Taken: 02.23.2023