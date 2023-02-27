Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Marg, a 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender aerial refueling specialist, fuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon while on a combat patrol mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve within the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility Feb. 23, 2023. The 908th EARS delivers fuel for U.S. and partner nation forces, extending the reach and combat airpower dominance to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 04:02
    Photo ID: 7655862
    VIRIN: 230223-F-UN842-0194
    Resolution: 3416x2273
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR
    U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR
    U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR
    U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR
    U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR
    U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR
    U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Aerial Refueling
    KC-10
    1CTCS
    Partnership
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT