    U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A Royal Netherlands Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron as part of the Foreign Exchange Officer program, flies a combat patrol mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve within the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility Feb. 23, 2023. F-16 aircraft routinely conduct presence patrols within the CENTCOM AOR to deter adversaries and ensure regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 04:02
    Photo ID: 7655859
    VIRIN: 230223-F-UN842-0117
    Resolution: 2996x1993
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Dutch Exchange pilots fly presence patrol in support of OIR [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Aerial Refueling
    KC-10
    1CTCS
    Partnership
    USTRANSCOM

