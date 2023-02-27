U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart Munsch, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Naval Forces Africa commander, watches Airmen offload cargo on the flight line from the Air Traffic Control tower at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 24, 2023. Following the Feb. 6, 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. European Command and under the operational control of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy. Adm. Munsch’s area of responsibility encompasses the waters bordering the coasts of Europe and Africa, including the Baltic, Mediterranean and Black Seas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 03:30 Photo ID: 7655847 VIRIN: 230223-F-MO337-1107 Resolution: 7759x5173 Size: 2.32 MB Location: ADANA, 1, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Forces Europe, Africa commander visits Incirlik Air Base during Türkiye earthquake relief efforts [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.