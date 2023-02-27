U.S. Navy Forces Europe, Africa commander visits Incirlik Air Base during Türkiye earthquake relief efforts

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jayce Webster, currently assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron, briefs U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart Munsch, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Naval Forces Africa commander at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 24, 2023. Munsch visited Incirlik AB to meet with U.S. service members and see firsthand how they are supporting Türkiye’s earthquake response efforts. Following the Feb. 6, 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. European Command and under the operational control of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy. Adm. Munsch’s area of responsibility encompasses the waters bordering the coasts of Europe and Africa, including the Baltic, Mediterranean and Black Seas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

