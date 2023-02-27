Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Forces Europe, Africa commander visits Incirlik Air Base during Türkiye earthquake relief efforts [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Forces Europe, Africa commander visits Incirlik Air Base during Türkiye earthquake relief efforts

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jayce Webster, currently assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron, briefs U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart Munsch, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Naval Forces Africa commander at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 24, 2023. Munsch visited Incirlik AB to meet with U.S. service members and see firsthand how they are supporting Türkiye’s earthquake response efforts. Following the Feb. 6, 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. European Command and under the operational control of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy. Adm. Munsch’s area of responsibility encompasses the waters bordering the coasts of Europe and Africa, including the Baltic, Mediterranean and Black Seas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 03:30
    Photo ID: 7655846
    VIRIN: 230223-F-MO337-1184
    Resolution: 7496x4997
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: ADANA, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Forces Europe, Africa commander visits Incirlik Air Base during Türkiye earthquake relief efforts [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    TurkeyHADR
    TürkeyHADR

