AFCENT C-17 conducts theater resupply mission to joint partners

Airman 1st Class Annastasia Martin, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, chains down a firetruck on a C-17 Globemaster III during a routine theater resupply in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 10, 2023.



The 8th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation bases, providing airpower to CENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

