    AFCENT C-17 conducts theater resupply mission to joint partners [Image 5 of 6]

    AFCENT C-17 conducts theater resupply mission to joint partners

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Airman 1st Class Annastasia Martin, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares to load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a routine theater resupply in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 10, 2023.

    The 8th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation bases, providing airpower to CENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 03:06
    Photo ID: 7655826
    VIRIN: 230210-F-FF346-0093
    Resolution: 5686x3783
    Size: 9.28 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT C-17 conducts theater resupply mission to joint partners [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

