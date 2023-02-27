Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Snow Devils scrimmage [Image 8 of 11]

    Misawa Snow Devils scrimmage

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Misawa Snow Devils rugby team member runs with the ball during a scrimmage at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2023. Passing the ball forward toward the opponent’s goal line is prohibited in rugby. Players must pass the ball directly across or backward to advance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    This work, Misawa Snow Devils scrimmage [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

