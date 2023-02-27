A Misawa Snow Devils rugby team member tackles another player during a scrimmage at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2023. The main objective of rugby is to score a try, worth five points, by touching the ball down in the in-goal area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 02:35
|Photo ID:
|7655771
|VIRIN:
|230225-F-VB704-2156
|Resolution:
|4771x3185
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Snow Devils scrimmage [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
