    Misawa Snow Devils scrimmage [Image 1 of 11]

    Misawa Snow Devils scrimmage

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Misawa Snow Devils rugby team kick off during a scrimmage at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2023. Rugby football is a full contact sport that began in the town of Rugby, England, in the mid-1800s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    This work, Misawa Snow Devils scrimmage [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

