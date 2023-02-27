Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Walk To Remember [Image 2 of 2]

    A Walk To Remember

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A member of Team Misawa and her child participate in “A Walk to Remember” as part of Black History Month at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2023. The 1.5-mile walk allowed participants to move from one station to another and learn about influential black figures in society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 02:27
    Photo ID: 7655766
    VIRIN: 230225-F-VB704-1003
    Resolution: 3785x4731
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, A Walk To Remember [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Black History Month
    Team Misawa
    A Walk to Remember

