A member of Team Misawa and her child participate in “A Walk to Remember” as part of Black History Month at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2023. The 1.5-mile walk allowed participants to move from one station to another and learn about influential black figures in society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 02:27
|Photo ID:
|7655766
|VIRIN:
|230225-F-VB704-1003
|Resolution:
|3785x4731
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Walk To Remember [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS
