A member of Team Misawa and her child participate in “A Walk to Remember” as part of Black History Month at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2023. The 1.5-mile walk allowed participants to move from one station to another and learn about influential black figures in society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

