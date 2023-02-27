Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Walk To Remember [Image 1 of 2]

    A Walk To Remember

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bjon Willis, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load team member, participates in “A Walk to Remember” at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2023. The 1.5-mile walk allowed participants to move from one station to another and learn about influential black figures in society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    This work, A Walk To Remember [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Black History Month
    Team Misawa
    A Walk to Remember

