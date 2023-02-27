Faces of Misawa: Misawa Snow Devils

Misawa Snow Devils rugby team members practice their ball-handling skills after a scrimmage at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2023. Although the sport is popular in most former British colonies, rugby’s presence in the U.S. is overshadowed by its “offspring” - American football. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
