    Faces of Misawa: Misawa Snow Devils [Image 2 of 2]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Misawa Snow Devils rugby team members practice their ball-handling skills after a scrimmage at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2023. Although the sport is popular in most former British colonies, rugby’s presence in the U.S. is overshadowed by its “offspring” - American football. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PACAF
    Rugby
    Team Misawa
    Misawa Snow Devils

