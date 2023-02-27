Misawa Snow Devils rugby team members practice their ball-handling skills after a scrimmage at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2023. Although the sport is popular in most former British colonies, rugby’s presence in the U.S. is overshadowed by its “offspring” - American football. (U.S. Air Force Illustration by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 01:29 Photo ID: 7655745 VIRIN: 230119-F-VB704-2013 Resolution: 2400x3225 Size: 3.07 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Misawa: Misawa Snow Devils [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.