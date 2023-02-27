Air Force Wounded Warrior athletes pass the ball during a wheelchair rugby competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 27, 2023. Air Force Trials are a paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman John Lewis IV).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 23:24 Photo ID: 7655686 VIRIN: 230227-F-MH901-2532 Resolution: 5193x3462 Size: 2.87 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn John Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.