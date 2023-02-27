Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 5 of 6]

    AFW2 Trials 2023

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Airman John Lewis 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Air Force Wounded Warrior athletes huddle up during a wheelchair rugby competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 27, 2023. Air Force Trials are a paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman John Lewis IV).

