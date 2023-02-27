Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 4 of 6]

    AFW2 Trials 2023

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Airman John Lewis 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Corindia and Senior Airman Jocelyn Arevalo, Air Force Wounded Warrior athletes, pose for a selfie after a shooting competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 27, 2023. Air Force Trials are a paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman John Lewis IV).

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 23:24
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
