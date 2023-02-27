AFW2 Trials 2023

Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jocelyn Arevalo, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, loads her rifle during a shooting competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 27, 2023. Air Force Trials are a paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman John Lewis IV).
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 23:24
|Photo ID:
|7655679
|VIRIN:
|230227-F-MH901-1081
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
