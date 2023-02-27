AFW2 Trials 2023

Members of the Air Force Wounded Warrior wheelchair rugby team compete at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 27, 2023. Air Force Trials are a Paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)
