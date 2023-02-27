Royal Thai Military members review an information guide power point during a Cyber Exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 28, 2023, at Camp Red Horse, U-Tapao, Kingdom of Thailand. Nations work in defensive cyberspace teams to train operators, improve defensive capabilities, and promote interoperability in a realistic and challenging training environment. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 22:58 Photo ID: 7655656 VIRIN: 230227-N-CH260-1084 Resolution: 5436x3624 Size: 924.6 KB Location: TH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold 23: Cyber Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.