    Cobra Gold 23: Cyber Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    Cobra Gold 23: Cyber Exercise

    THAILAND

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis 

    USARPAC DET-J

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Cherie Logan, front, an intelligence officer with 247th Intelligence Squadron, Tennessee Air National Guard, reviews an information guide power point alongside the Royal Thai Military in a Cyber Exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 28, 2023, at Camp Red Horse, U-Tapao, Kingdom of Thailand. Nations work in defensive cyberspace teams to train operators, improve defensive capabilities, and promote interoperability in a realistic and challenging training environment. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis)

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Royal Thai
    Cobra Gold 2023
    CG23
    HADR TTX

