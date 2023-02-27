Linebacker of the Week: Sgt. Jimmy Manila

U.S. Army Sgt. Jimmy Manila, the Battery E, 3rd Air Defense Artillery noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the E-3 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, signs the official Linebacker of the Week jersey at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 22, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

