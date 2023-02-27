Linebacker of the Week: Sgt. Jimmy Manila

U.S. Army Sgt. Jimmy Manila, the Battery E, 3rd Air Defense Artillery noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the E-3 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Birch, commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, the command chief of the 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 22, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Emily Saxton)

