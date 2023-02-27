Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Linebacker of the Week: Sgt. Jimmy Manila [Image 1 of 3]

    Linebacker of the Week: Sgt. Jimmy Manila

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jimmy Manila, the Battery E, 3rd Air Defense Artillery noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the E-3 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Birch, commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, the command chief of the 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 22, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Emily Saxton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 21:45
    Photo ID: 7655642
    VIRIN: 230222-F-DN254-1007
    Resolution: 2806x1867
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Sgt. Jimmy Manila [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Linebacker of the Week: Sgt. Jimmy Manila
    Linebacker of the Week: Sgt. Jimmy Manila
    Linebacker of the Week: Sgt. Jimmy Manila

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Linebacker of the Week: Sgt. Jimmy Manila

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36 Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT