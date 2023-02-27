Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju [Image 4 of 4]

    25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Fleming, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, attaches a hose to a hydraulic test stand to be used in servicing an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1st, 2023. Maintainers operated out of Gwangju as part of a contingency operating base training event, functioning as a geographically separated unit while testing communication and coordination with home station at Osan Air Base, ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 21:25
    Photo ID: 7655629
    VIRIN: 230201-F-RI665-005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju
    25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju
    25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju
    25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    Warthog
    Gwangju
    Contingency Operating Base
    Hydraulics
    51st FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT