25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Fleming, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, attaches a hose to a hydraulic test stand to be used in servicing an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1st, 2023. Maintainers operated out of Gwangju as part of a contingency operating base training event, functioning as a geographically separated unit while testing communication and coordination with home station at Osan Air Base, ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

