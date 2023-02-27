U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Fleming, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, attaches a hose to a hydraulic test stand to be used in servicing an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1st, 2023. Maintainers operated out of Gwangju as part of a contingency operating base training event, functioning as a geographically separated unit while testing communication and coordination with home station at Osan Air Base, ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 21:25
|Photo ID:
|7655629
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-RI665-005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.65 MB
|Location:
|GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
