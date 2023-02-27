25th FGS service A-10 hydraulics at Gwangju

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Pillsbury, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, unfurls the hose of a hydraulic test stand to be used in servicing an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1st, 2023. The test stand is used to clean and perform maintenance on hydraulic systems by processing hydraulic fluid, removing water, air and other impurities while circulating clean fluid back into the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

